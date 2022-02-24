Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by Cowen

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDYN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 135,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,787. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $859.37 million, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

