Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,821 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.51.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
