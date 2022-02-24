Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,821 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

