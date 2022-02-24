Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 114.91% from the stock’s previous close.
GH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.
Guardant Health stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 7,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
