Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at SVB Leerink

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.78% from the company’s previous close.
GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.