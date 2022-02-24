Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

