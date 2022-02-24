Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 685 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.98.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

