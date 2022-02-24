Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,973 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.