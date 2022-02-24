Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

