Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.