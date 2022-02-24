Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,940 over the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

