Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Hits $16,102.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $16,102.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,758,103 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

