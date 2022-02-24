GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Buys A$36,472.02 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) insider Darryl McDonough purchased 14,766 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.47 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,472.02 ($26,238.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.73%. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.06%.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

