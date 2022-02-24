Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Masco were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

