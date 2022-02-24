Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

