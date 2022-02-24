Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of TREX opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

