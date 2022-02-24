Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,256,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,283. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

