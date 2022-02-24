Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

