Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
AMZN stock traded up $25.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,922.17. The stock had a trading volume of 151,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
