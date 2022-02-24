Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $3,958,641. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
ZTS traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.08. 53,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.43.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.
Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoetis (ZTS)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.