Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $3,958,641. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

ZTS traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.08. 53,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

