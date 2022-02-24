Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

