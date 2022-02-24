Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 909 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

