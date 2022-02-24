Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will report $89.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.94 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,342. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

