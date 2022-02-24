Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will report $89.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.94 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,342. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 0.56.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.