H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 487,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

