Head to Head Analysis: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -380.36% -69.00% -55.55% Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97%

This table compares electroCore and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 10.70 -$23.51 million ($0.37) -1.43 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 320.28%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Movano.

Summary

electroCore beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

