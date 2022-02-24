Head-To-Head Analysis: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Horace Mann Educators and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.33 billion 1.27 $142.80 million $3.39 12.06 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million $0.16 12.81

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 10.74% 8.56% 1.08% First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident, and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment consists of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About First Acceptance (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

