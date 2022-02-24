Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) vs. Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.85 $19.22 million $1.89 13.12 Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.20 $32.88 million $2.96 8.17

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens & Northern and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35% Orrstown Financial Services 26.77% 12.50% 1.13%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Citizens & Northern on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

