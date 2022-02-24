Head-To-Head Review: ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) vs. Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 7.44% 16.00% 8.37% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 1.28 $23.20 million $1.01 16.33 Alpine 4 $33.45 million 8.37 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADVA Optical Networking and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking (Get Rating)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Alpine 4 (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

