Head to Head Review: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) vs. William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and William Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.18 $56.20 million $1.38 18.09 William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than William Hill. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 William Hill 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $33.93, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than William Hill.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats William Hill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

William Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

