Head to Head Review: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 5.98, suggesting that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.04 -$10.73 million N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.25 -$773.00 million $1.52 17.43

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CenterPoint Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 12.75% 15.38% 2.96%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consists of the equity method investment in Enable.

