HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.71

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 4860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

