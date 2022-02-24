HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 570,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09. HEICO has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

