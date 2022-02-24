Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Heineken from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HEINY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heineken has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

