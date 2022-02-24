Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.