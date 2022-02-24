High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:HLNFF traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

