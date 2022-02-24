High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$13.00. 14,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

