HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

CODX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -2.84. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

