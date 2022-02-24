HighTower Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE SF opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

