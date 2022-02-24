HighTower Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 390.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.