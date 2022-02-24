Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 33,750 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

