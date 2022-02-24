Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEP. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

