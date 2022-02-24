Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of HEP opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

