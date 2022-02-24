HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,844. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in HollyFrontier by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.