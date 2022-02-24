Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hologic by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

