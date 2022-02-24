Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $161.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 32,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.