Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

HLI stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

