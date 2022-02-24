Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE HUSA opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

