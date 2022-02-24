Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWDJF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.