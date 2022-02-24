H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

