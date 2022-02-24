Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $174.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

