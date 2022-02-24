Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $170.80

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $170.80 and last traded at $171.49, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

